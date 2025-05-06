Sky Carp Drop Opener 8-0

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp picked up plenty of hits on a picture perfect Tuesday evening at ABC Supply Stadium. Their issue in an 8-0 defeat to Cedar Rapids was what to do with them.

The Carp and the visiting Kernels each finished with nine hits, but four Sky Carp errors greatly contributed to their defeat in the opener of a six-game series.

The Kernels scored single runs in both the first and third innings before surging for four runs in the fifth, thanks in large measure to a pair of Sky Carp errors.

Offensively, the Carp picked up a pair of hits from Gage Miller and Emaarion Boyd and were able to turn four double plays on the defensive side.

Emmett Olson (0-1) got the start for the Sky Carp and didn't allow an earned run in four innings of work.

The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first of a six game series. Game time is set for 6:05 p.m.

Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.