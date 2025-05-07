Sky Carp Fall 6-5 on Education Day

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - A jubilant Education Day crowd of 2,090 saw the Sky Carp come up just short Wednesday afternoon as they fell 6-5 to Cedar Rapids.

It looked to be a long afternoon when the Carp fell behind 5-2, but the home team made a spirited comeback. Jay Beshears hit a two-run double in the third inning to cut the deficit to 5-4, and then led off the fifth inning with a solo homer to tie it up.

The game remained knotted at 5-5 until the top of the eighth, when the Kernels pushed across a two-out run against Will Kempner to make the difference.

Colby Shade had earlier knocked out his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning to get the Carp on the board.

Jack Sellinger and Gabe Bierman were again outstanding out of the bullpen, combining to throw 4 2-3 innings of scoreless ball for the Sky Carp.

The Carp and the Kernels will meet in game three of their six-game series Thursday evening at 6:05 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday, with discounted beverages all evening long!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

