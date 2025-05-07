Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 l Game #29

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (14-14) at Dayton Dragons (9-19)

RH Patrick Copen (1-1, 3.20) vs. RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.95)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2. Loons reliever Roque Gutierrez tossed five innings, allowing just two base runners while retiring the final 11 batters of the game to close out a GL win in the first game of the series. The Loons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth inning. Dayton's John Michael Faile hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 3-2, but the Dragons did not collect another hit against Gutierrez. The Dragons finished with three hits in the game, and only one after the second inning. The Dayton bullpen had an effective night, as Brody Jessee (2 ip), Connor Phillips (1 ip), and Cody Adcock (2 ip) combined for five scoreless innings.

John Michael Faile over his last 17 games is batting .323 (21 for 65) with four home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBI.

Anthony Stephan over his last 13 games is batting .316 (12 for 38) with one home run, four doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI.

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. leads at Luke Hayden at 1.89, with Adam Serwinowski at 2.18, and Jose Montero at 2.95.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 16 innings, an ERA of 0.56.

Dragons pitchers lead the Midwest League in strikeouts with 267, 11 more than the second place team.

In the Dragons nine wins, they have allowed an average of 1.2 runs per game (11 runs). In eight of the nine wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts.

The Dragons are 6-7 at home; 3-12 on the road.

Roster Changes: Infielder Trey Faltine and relief pitcher Irvin Machuca have been transferred to Dayton from Daytona. Third baseman Ricky Cabrera has been placed on the injured list with a left knee injury.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, May 8 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Wyatt Crowell (0-2, 8.68) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.89)

Friday, May 9 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (2-2, 4.44) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 3.54)

*Saturday, May 10 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Luke Fox (0-2, 5.40) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 2.18)

*Sunday, May 11 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Eriq Swan (0-2, 6.91) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66)

*Game will be televised on Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.