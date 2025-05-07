Kernels Plate Late Run, Top Sky Carp 6-5

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - In a tied game with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Danny De Andrade produced a go-ahead RBI single to lift the Kernels on top 6-5, the tally that would prove to be the game-winning score in the one-run victory over the Sky Carp Wednesday afternoon.

For the second straight game to begin the series, the Kernels' offense got on the board first in the top of the first inning. With one out, Kyle DeBarge ripped a single. After he stole second, he scored on a Danny De Andrade RBI double to lift Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

The Kernels continued to grow the lead in the second. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with one out for Kaelen Culpepper, who drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0. Two batters later, with the bases still full, Brandon Winokur was hit by a pitch to increase the lead to 3-0. With the bases reloaded, a wild pitch scored a third run in the inning to make it 4-0.

The Sky Carp got on the board for the first time in the bottom half of the second. With one out, Connor Caskenette doubled, and two batters later, Colby Shade smashed a two-run home run to cut the Kernels' lead to 4-2.

Cedar Rapids got a run back in the third. Nate Baez walked to begin the inning, and after a hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases, Kyle Hess scored a run by taking ball four to push the lead back to 5-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Sky Carp continued to rally back. To begin the inning, Yiddi Cappe reached on an error, and Fenwick Trimble singled. With two on, Jay Beshears cut it to a one-run game at 5-4, plating both with a two-run double.

In the fifth, Beshears struck again. On the first pitch of the inning, the Sky Carp third basemen slugged a solo home run to tie the game at 5-5.

That stayed the score until the Kernels' half of the eighth. Culpepper walked to open the inning. The next batter, DeBarge, replaced him on base with a fielder's choice. A wild pitch moved DeBarge into scoring position for De Andrade, who lofted a single into right field to jump Cedar Rapids back ahead 6-5.

After Cole Percival finished off his 2.1 scoreless innings, not allowing a run in the eighth, Paulshawn Pasqulotto came on out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and tossed a scoreless ninth inning, earning his third save of the season, locking down the 6-5 win.

The victory is the fourth in a row for the Kernels and improves Cedar Rapids to 8-1 in its last nine, 2-0 in the series with Beloit and 19-9 overall. Game three of the series with the Sky Carp is set for Thursday at 6:05 with Tanner Hall on the mound opposite Karson Milbrandt.

