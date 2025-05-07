Whitaker Transferred to 7-Day IL
May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Logan Whitaker has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right lat strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series in Beloit this morning at 11:10.
