Loons Score 4 in 9th Inning, Edge Dragons 4-3

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Zyhir Hope drilled a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning as the Great Lakes Loons overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Loons have won the first two games of the six-game set with one-run victories in each game.

A crowd of 7,750 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary :

The Dragons scored one run in the second inning and two more in the seventh to build a 3-0 lead that they took into the ninth inning.

In the second inning, Anthony Stephan walked with two outs and scored from first base on a double to right field by Johnny Ascanio. The throw to the plate was dropped by the Loons catcher, allowing Stephan to score.

In the seventh, the Dragons received three consecutive walks with one out, and Myles Smith was hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 2-0. With two outs in the inning and the bases loaded, Yerlin Confidan lined a single to right field that drove in the runner from third and would have easily brought in Connor Burns from second base as well, but before Burns could reach the plate, Confidan rounded first base and was thrown out by the right fielder for the third out of the inning, preventing the Dragons fourth run of the night. The Dragons took a 3-0 lead to the ninth inning.

Dayton reliever Dylan Simmons, who had allowed just one run all season in 9.1 innings, issued a lead-off walk before allowing consecutive singles to put the tying run on base. Zyhir Hope came to the plate with one out and the Dragons leading 3-2 with a man at first base, and connected on an 0-2 pitch for a two-run home run that gave Great Lakes a 4-3 lead. The Dragons were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero was exceptional, working five shutout innings while allowing just two base runners (single and walk). He struck out three. Reliver Jonah Hurney followed Montero and was similarly effective, tossing three scoreless innings and retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced with three strikeouts.

Simmons (0-1) worked one inning and surrendered three hits and four runs with one walk and two strikeouts to absorb the loss.

The Dragons finished with just two hits, a double by Ascanio and a single by Confidan.

Notes : Great Lakes starting pitcher Patrick Copen struck out 12 batters in six innings, most strikeouts by a Loons pitcher since at least 2019 and only two short of their club record.

Up Next : The Dragons (9-20) continue their six-game series with Great Lakes (15-14) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Thursday with the third game of the set at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.89) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

