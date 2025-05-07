'Caps Stay Hot, Win Again

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps have won eight of their last nine games after Wednesday afternoon's 8-4 victory over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Left fielder Jacob Campbell led a 14-hit attack for the team with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate, finishing just a home run shy of the cycle as he drove in two runs and scored three. Campbell, batting sixth in the order, became the second TinCap to record five hits in a game over the squad's last 14 contests, following shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) on April 22. Prior to De Vries, the TinCaps hadn't had a five-hit game since Xavier Edwards (currently with the Miami Marlins) in 2019.

Second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño, De Vries, and designated hitter Jack Costello each had two hits at the top of the order as well. De Vries extended his on-base streak to 13 games and hitting streak to seven.

Fort Wayne (17-12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with one run in the first, two in the second, and one in the third. South Bend startedKohl Franklin, who pitched for Triple-A Iowa last year prior to an injury and is rehabbing. Franklin went the first two innings.

TinCaps starter Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect) held the Cubs to one run over five innings as he struck out six.

The 'Caps added another run in the sixth, one in the seventh, and a pair in the eight to expanded their lead to 8-1. The Cubs made things interesting with a run in their half of the eighth and two in the ninth, but with the bases loaded, reliever Xavier Ruiz ultimately shut the door.

Catcher Addison Kopack was in the mix offensively for Fort Wayne as well with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Next Game: Thursday, May 8 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 10 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.