Pitching Powers Chiefs Past Timber Rattlers, 3-1

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs pitched their way past the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday afternoon to record a 3-1 win at Dozer Park

Just a day after walking 15 Wisconsin batters, Chiefs starter Jose Davila gave the club a much-needed gem. The 22-year-old tossed five scoreless innings to help guide Peoria to a victory. Davila allowed just three hits and walked only one batter. He punched out four to record his second win of the year.

The bullpen, which endured much of yesterday's struggles, was locked in on Wednesday. Tyler Bradt and Angel Gonzalez teamed up to cover the game's final four innings. Wisconsin's lone tally came in the top of the eighth when Juan Baez yanked a double into the left field corner to make it a 3-1 contest. With the tying run at second, Gonzalez got Tayden Hall to ground out. Gonzalez worked around a pair of baserunners in the ninth to lock down his second save of the year.

Peoria's offense passed the baton on Wednesday, showcasing a patient approach at the plate. They wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first. After a pair of walks, Michael Curialle added to his team lead in RBIs with a single into shallow right.

In the fourth inning the Chiefs added to their lead, again leaning on consecutive free passes issued by Wisconsin starter Chandler Welch. Graysen Tarlow lined a solid single into center to plate Zach Levenson and double the lead to 2-0.

An inning later, Ian Petrutz joined the party. His RBI single against a drawn-in infield pushed his hit streak to 13 games and increased the Peoria advantage to 3-0. The 13-game streak is the longest by a Chiefs batter this season and is tied for the third-longest stretch in the Midwest League. On the year, Petrutz owns a .340 batting average.

The series continues Thursday at Dozer Park. Right-hander Hancel Rincon looks to continue his fine work in 2025, as he takes the ball for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

