Peoria Beats Wisconsin 3-1 at Dozer Park

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs built a 3-0 lead, and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers could not cash in on several good opportunities to score on Wednesday afternoon at Dozer Park. The result was a 3-1 Peoria victory with Wisconsin leaving the tying runs on base in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Back-to-back four-pitch walks with one out by Wisconsin starting pitcher Chandler Welch got him in trouble in the bottom of the first. Michael Curialle cashed in one of the walks with a single to right and the Chiefs (9-19) were up 1-0.

Wisconsin (12-17) left the bases loaded in the top of the third and stranded the tying run at second in the top of the fourth.

Peoria added a run in the bottom of the fourth as Welch walked the lead-off batter. Then, before he threw a 3-2 pitch to Miguel Villarroel, the pitch timer expired, an automatic ball was called, and Villarroel walked to put runners on first and second. Grayson Tarlow followed with an RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead.

An error by shortstop Daniel Guilarte opened the door for the Chiefs in the fifth inning. Juan Baez hit a grounder to short that should have been the second out. However, the ball wound up in short centerfield and Baez wound up at second on the misplay. Ian Pertrutz, the next batter, knocked in Baez with a single on an 0-1 pitch to extend the advantage for Peoria.

The Rattlers had a chance to score in the seventh. Tayden Hall walked to start the inning against reliever Tyler Bradt. Yhoswar Garcia doubled to center with one out. Hall tried to score but was thrown out at the plate on a great relay throw from Villarroel to maintain the shutout.

Bradt walked Jadher Areinamo and Blake Burke with one out in the top of the eighth inning to end his day. Angel Gonzalez took over on the mound and got the second out with a strikeout. Juan Baez gave Wisconsin a lifeline with a double off the wall in left to score Areinamo and put the tying runs in scoring position. However, Gonzalez got the final out of the inning on a grounder to first.

Wisconsin had a chance again in the top of the ninth as the first two batters reached against Gonzalez on a single by Blayberg Diaz and a walk to Garcia. Gonzalez righted himself, struck out the next two batters, and got a foul pop to the catcher for the final out for his second save of the game.

The Rattlers stranded ten runners in the game and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Diaz and Juan Baez both had two hits for Wisconsin.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Dozer Park. Bishop Letson (2-0, 1.27) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Hancel Rincon (1-0, 2.95) is set to start for the Chiefs. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts at 6:15pm. The game is also available on internet audio, MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 000 010 - 1 7 1

PEO 100 110 00x - 3 7 1

WP: Jose Davila (2-2)

LP: Chandler Welch (0-3)

SAVE: Angel Gonzalez (2)

TIME: 2:38

ATTN: 4,543

