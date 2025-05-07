'Caps Immaculate Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps had their historic home win streak snapped as they struggled to generate the needed offensive momentum in a 3-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts Wednesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps - who rattled off a franchise record ten-straight home wins to begin the season - saw that streak broken as they couldn't string hits together. West Michigan finished just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position as Lugnuts starter Gage Jump tossed eight innings while allowing just one run and eight strikeouts in the 3-1 loss.

West Michigan collected just two base hits through the first three innings as Lansing plated a run in the top of the third on a solo home run from Lugnuts third baseman Sahid Valenzuela - jumping in front 1-0. Jump struck out the side in the fourth inning before the Whitecaps broke through in the bottom of the fifth - as Brett Callahan added a double before Peyton Graham followed with an RBI double - tying the game at 1-1. Jump then retired six-straight 'Caps hitters before Lansing scored two runs in the seventh - featuring a two-run double from outfielder Nate Nankil - taking the 3-1 lead. West Michigan put just one batter on base in the final three frames as Josue Briceño reached on a single in the ninth - but they couldn't rally - as Lansing closer Gustavo Rodriguez induced a groundout to close the book on the 3-1 loss.

Lansing improves to 17-12, while West Michigan falls to 18-11. Jump (4-1) gets his fourth win of the season while Rodriguez earns his first save. Meanwhile, 'Caps reliever Preston Howey (3-1) suffers his first loss - allowing two runs through one inning pitched. Jump posted an immaculate inning in the fourth and struck out the side on two separate occasions. Jump's accomplishment is considered a rarity by minor league baseball standards, as the last time the Whitecaps had a pitcher go eight or more innings last occurred on June 10, 2017, when Eudis Idrogo pitched a nine-inning complete game in a 5-1 win over the Dayton Dragons.

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday morning at 11:00 am. Righties Rayner Castillo and Steven Echavarria get the starts for the 'Caps and 'Nuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:45 am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

