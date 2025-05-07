Pitcher of the Week Jump Immaculate, Triumphant in 3-1 Win

May 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Gage Jump added the latest eye-opening performance to a sensational pro debut, recording an immaculate inning amid an eight-inning, eight-strikeout display of unfettered brilliance, leading the Lansing Lugnuts (17-12) to a 3-1 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (18-11) on Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan's home record dropped to 10-1, and its East Division lead over the Lugnuts was trimmed to one game.

Passed over for a weekly honor after fanning 13 Fort Wayne TinCaps in 6 2/3 brilliant innings on April 25, Jump was awarded the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after recording a rain-shortened five-inning shutout against Lake County on May 1, allowing only one baserunner while striking out seven.

The southpaw followed that gem up with a demonstration of efficiency and efficacy, needing only 88 pitches to post the Lugnuts' longest start since a Sean Wymer nine-inning complete game on September 2, 2019, Lansing's last game as a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

Jump achieved more history along the way, striking out Josue Briceño, Johnny Peck and Jack Penney on nine pitches in the fourth inning to record the first Lugnuts immaculate inning since current Athletics hurler Grant Holman on April 14, 2022. Coincidentally, Holman's feat also came at West Michigan.

Nate Nankil supplied the decisive swing, sizzling a two-out, two-run double off Preston Howey in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie.

The Lugnuts' first run had been supplied by Sahid Valenzuela 's first home run since 2023, but West Michigan had knotted the score on a Peyton Graham RBI double in the fifth inning - one of only four hits against Jump.

Gustavo Rodriguez pitched around a Briceño single in the ninth to record his first save.

The game was completed in two hours and six minutes, following a brisk two-hour contest in the Tuesday opener.

Right-hander Steven Echavarria starts the third game of the series, set for 11 a.m. Thursday. The Whitecaps counter with right-hander Rayner Castillo.

The next Lansing Lugnuts homestand arrives May 13-18 vs. South Bend. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.