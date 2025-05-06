Nuts Deny No-Hitter, Fall 2-0

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - T.J. Schofield-Sam broke up a no-hit bid with a two-out single in the eighth, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (18-10) completed a 2-0 shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts (16-12) on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The opener of the six-game series was completed in exactly two hours.

Lugnuts starter Kyle Robinson recorded his third straight quality start, tossing 6 2/3 innings, walking none, striking out three, and scattering nine hits - but a Max Clark RBI double and a Seth Stephenson RBI single in the third inning supplied the game's only runs.

Whitecaps southpaw Andrew Sears set down the first 14 batters before walking Clark Elliott with two outs in the fifth, recovering to strike out Schofield-Sam to end a five-inning, six-K outing.

Marco Jiménez handled a 1-2-3 sixth and Micah Ashman pitched a perfect seventh and recorded the first two outs of the eighth before Schofield-Sam lined a clean single into center field to deny the Whitecaps a measure of history.

Jake Pfennigs struck out the side around a walk in the eighth, finishing 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the Lugnuts.

In the ninth inning, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer lined a one-out single to right field off Trevin Michael to allow Lansing to bring the tying run to the plate. But Cole Conn erased Kuroda-Grauer with a fielder's choice and Rodney Green, Jr. struck out swinging to end the game.

The Nuts next send reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Gage Jump to the mound at 6 p.m. Wednesday, opposed by West Michigan right-hander Carlos Marcano.

The next Lansing Lugnuts homestand arrives May 13-18 vs. South Bend. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.