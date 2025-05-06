Sears Speeds Through Lugnuts, 2-0

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before it was broken up as the bullpen held the Lansing Lugnuts to just two hits in a 2-0 shutout victory Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

'Caps starter Andrew Sears went five scoreless/hitless innings while allowing just one baserunner before relievers Marco Jimenez, Micah Ashman, and Trevin Michael finished the job - allowing two hits through four frames with four punchouts to cap off the win. Sears, who worked throughout his five frames at a frantic pace, helped the ballgame finish in just two hours, the fastest 'Caps contest this season.

Sears retired the first nine hitters he faced - including three strikeouts - before West Michigan added the only offense in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Max Clark and an RBI single from Seth Stephenson - jumping in front 2-0. Sears continued his dominant showing in the fourth and fifth - allowing Lugnuts outfielder Clark Elliott to reach on a walk before registering his sixth strikeout to keep the no-hitter intact. Jimenez and Ashman combined to retire eight-straight Lansing hitters before the Lugnuts broke through with their first base hit - a single up the middle from Schofield-Sam. Lansing couldn't rally, however, as Ashman induced a flyout to end the eighth before Michael closed out the ninth to complete the 2-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps improve to 18-10 while the Lugnuts fall to 16-12. Sears (1-1) gets his first win of the season while Michael earns his first save. Meanwhile, Lansing starter Kyle Robinson (3-2) suffers the tough-luck loss - allowing two runs through 6.2 innings pitched and three strikeouts. The Whitecaps extend their record setting home winning streak to 10-0. Meanwhile, the 'Caps matched their lowest hits allowed this season - with their last two-hitter coming on April, 5 in a 4-3 win over the Dayton Dragons.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series against Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday at 6:05 pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and Gage Jump are scheduled to take the mound for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

