Penn Station to Announce Local Athlete of the Year During May 8 Dragons Game

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will announce the Penn Station Athlete of the Year during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Thursday, May 8 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p m.

Eight of this year's Athlete of the Month Winners will be honored with an on-field ceremony during the game. Penn Station representatives, in conjunction with program partners WDTN, will announce this year's overall winner and present them with the coveted $10,000 college scholarship as well as an engraved bat from the Dayton Dragons.

For the past 27 years, Penn Station has been honoring the best of Dayton's youth with its "Athlete of the Month" program. Penn Station launched the program in 1998 to showcase the extraordinary student-athletes, scholastic achievement, and good citizenship in Dayton.

Ever since, Penn Station East Coast Subs has awarded almost $200,000 in award money and college scholarships. More than 200 students have received "Athlete of the Month" recognition, and 26 have been awarded college scholarships. Each year, all eight monthly winners are automatically entered as Penn Station "Athlete of the Year" finalists for the opportunity to receive the coveted $10,000 scholarship.

Athletes and their schools receive recognition, school donations, hardware for their trophy cases, and exclusive Penn Station food benefits each month of the school year. A $2,500 check is additionally awarded to the athletic department of the school with the most spirit during its Penn Station Athlete of the Month presentation. The award is distributed at the beginning of the following school year.

Penn Station is proud to note that many of its Athlete of the Month/Year awardees advance to triumph in professional and collegiate sports. Additionally, other honored Penn Station student-athletes have gone beyond their sport to achieve success in fields like medicine, business, finance, and more.

"The ownership group of the Penn Station Dayton franchises has been honored to recognize these outstanding student-athletes and to ease the financial burden on the students in our area," said Andrew Brennan, Owner at Quaker Holdings LLC. "We take great joy in giving back to our local communities in any way we can. We look forward to honoring these student-athletes at Day Air Ballpark, which is at the center of the vibrant sports community in Southwest Ohio that we serve."

To learn more about the Penn Station Athlete of the Month/Year program, visit https://www.penn-station.com/athlete/dayton/index.php.

