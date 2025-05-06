Gutierrez Shines in Gem City, Throws Five Scoreless in Loons 3-2 Win

DAYTON, Ohio. - Roque Gutierrez provided the Great Lakes Loons (14-14) with five scoreless innings, the longest relief appearance by a Loon this season, to secure a 3-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (9-19) on a 71-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- For the 13th time in their 28th game, Great Lakes scored in the first inning. Kendall George rifled a ball that deflected off Dayton starter Nestor Lorant, to reach and then stole second. Josue De Paula followed and singled grounding one to left field.

- The Dragons had the response in the bottom of the first. Carlos Jorge walked and was plated by a Yerlin Confidan RBI double to right field. Despite five walks by Eriq Swan, he stranded four and permitted just one run.

- The Loons added two runs in the fourth inning. Zyhir Hope singled to right field and next-up Jordan Thompson attacked the first pitch and doubled off the fence in left-center field, it was hit at 105 mph. Thompson was scored on a Kole Myers RBI triple. Myers with the infield in, hit a sharp grounder up the first base line that rolled all the way to the wall.

- Great Lakes left six on base in the final five innings. They went 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

- Jorge Gonzalez replaced Swan in the fourth with a runner on and one out. He worked around a bases-loaded spot.

- Loons reliever Roque Gutierrez struck out six and retired the final 10 in a row. John Michael Faile's fifth-inning homer was the lone tally against the right-hander.

- With a runner on third and two outs in the sixth, Logan Wagner made a diving defensive stop to rob a game-tying hit away from Dayton centerfielder Carlos Jorge.

Rounding Things Out

Kole Myers walked three times and has nine multi-walk games in his first 20 as a Loon.

Up Next

The Loons and Dragons play tomorrow Wednesday, May 7th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm in Downtown Dayton.

