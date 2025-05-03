River Bandits Take Both Games in Doubleheader

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (12-14) were held to one run in two seven-inning contests dropping game one 8-1 and game two 4-0 to the Quad Cities River Bandits (18-7) on a 48-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

Game One

- The Loons and River Bandits combined for 17 walks. Despite the Quad Cities walking 10 Great Lakes batters, the Loons went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

- Quad Cities had five hits off Loons' starter Brooks Auger, two were extra-base hits. Carter Frederick had a two-run triple in the third, and Austin Charles started the fourth with a double. Charles was scored by a Diego Guzman RBI single, Guzman was plated on a Sam Kulasingham single.

- A Wilman Diaz sac fly in the fifth was the lone Loons run. In that inning, a strikeout finished the frame, stranding three runners.

- A three-run four-hit sixth inning propelled the River Bandits to an 8-1 lead. Great Lakes threw 49 pitches in the frame.

Game Two

- Kole Myers reached three times; a single in the second, a lead-off double in the fifth, and he walked in the seventh.

- Quad Cities stole four bases, Bryan Gonzalez swiped two in the second with an error pushing him across for the first run.

- Christian Romero finished two innings. A comebacker struck him to close the second. After receiving medical attention, he was able to walk off the field.

- A three-run two-hit fifth inning gave the River Bandits a 4-0 lead. A Canyon Brown RBI double, with a fielder's choice and throwing error with two on, brought two home.

- Reynaldo Yean hurled a scoreless seventh, striking out two. Yean reached 100 mph, twice, his high mark of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Mairo Martinus singled in game one, to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Up Next

The series wraps up tomorrow Sunday, May 4th. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm. Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases every Sunday at Dow Diamond, presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

