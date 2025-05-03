Chiefs Take Advantage of Beloit Miscues, Win 6-2

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs secured their second consecutive win Saturday night, capitalizing on five Beloit errors in a 6-2 win at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs jumped out early in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back singles from Jon Jon Gazdar and Joshua Baez set the table, and with one out, Johnfrank Salazar lifted a fly ball to right that was dropped by Eric Rataczak, which scored two runs. Miguel Villarroel followed with an RBI double to plate Salazar and made it 3-0.

Beloit responded with single runs in the second and fourth innings. Connor Caskenette scored on a double play ball after leading off the second with a double, and Yiddi Cappe added an RBI single in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2.

Peoria answered in the fifth inning. With two outs and runners on the corners, Sky Carp pitcher Brandon White threw wildly on a pickoff attempt to first, allowing another unearned run to score and extending the lead to 4-2.

The Chiefs added two more insurance runs thanks to more Beloit miscues. In the seventh, Ian Petrutz drove in a run with a groundout. In the eighth, a fielding error by third baseman Gage Miller brought in another run, pushing the score to 6-2.

Peoria's bullpen was lights out. Tanner Jacobson, Angel Gonzalez and Michael Watson combined for six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three apiece to lock down the win.

The Chiefs close out the series against Beloit on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Gerardo Salas is scheduled to start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m., with gates opening at 12:30.

