Dragons Shut Out In Fort Wayne On Saturday, 2-0

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Fort Wayne pitchers Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin combined on a one-hit shutout and Jacob Campbell hit a two-run home run to account for the game's only runs as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 2-0 on Saturday night.

The TinCaps have won the first five games of the series and will try for the sweep in the finale on Sunday afternoon.

Game Summary:

The game was scoreless until Fort Wayne's Jacob Campbell drilled a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the TinCaps a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons collected their only hit of the game in the fifth inning, a solid single to right field by Johnny Ascanio. But they could not build any momentum at the plate. Ascanio advanced to second when Myles Smith walked with two outs, but Carlos Jorge struck out to end the threat. The Dragons had only one base runner the rest of the night, an eighth inning walk to Myles Smith.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski worked the first three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out six, throwing 82 pitches. Serwinowski (0-2) was charged with the loss.

The Dayton bullpen had an effective night. Dylan Simmons, Connor Phillips, and Cody Adcock combined for four and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and no walks. Phillips was with the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment and is expected to remain with the team on the next homestand.

Injury note: Dragons third baseman Ricky Cabrera suffered a significant leg injury on Friday night and was at the game on Saturday after spending time in a local hospital in Fort Wayne. No further details were available on Saturday.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-18) close out the six-game series against the TinCaps (15-11) in Fort Wayne on Sunday at 1:05 pm. Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 6 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

