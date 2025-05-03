After Judkins Gem, Caps Top Nuts in 9th

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Grant Judkins pitched six scoreless innings, but los Picantes de Lake County (15-11) scored three runs in the ninth to best the Lansing Locos (15-11), 3-1, in a Copa Saturday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

Lake County has won two straight games in the series and enters the Sunday finale needing another win for a series victory in Lansing.

The starting matchup lived up to expectations: Lake County starter Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson fanned six while allowing only two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings. He was outlasted by Judkins, who limited Lake County to a pair of singles while fanning three in his second quality start of the season.

Through eight innings, the game's only run came in the sixth via a Clark Elliott sacrifice fly off Izaak Martinez, scoring Tommy White.

But in the ninth, Wuilfredo Antuñez drilled a one-out RBI triple off Mark Adamiak to tie the score, and Maick Collado followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 Lake County lead. After a walk to Juan Benjamin, Christian Knapczyk added insurance with an RBI double.

Nate Nankil led off the bottom of the ninth with a single off Kyle Scott and was balked to second and to third. But Scott retired Clark Elliott, T.J. Schofield-Sam and Cole Conn on flyouts to notch his first save.

Elliott (0-for-3, sac fly) and Schofield-Sam (0-for-4) had their on-base streaks end at 18 and 16 games respectively.

Lansing third baseman White went 1-for-3 with a single, extending his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 19 games, but departing due to precautionary reasons after sliding into the wall while chasing a foul ball in the seventh inning. Lake County star Jaison Chourio also left the game early due to precautionary reasons, departing in the bottom of the fourth inning after grimacing following a swing in the top of the fourth.

The series finale will feature a rematch of the Tuesday starters, Lansing right-hander Yunior Tur and Lake County right-hander Dylan DeLucia. Gates open at 12 noon for a 1:05 p.m. Capital City Market Kids Day featuring postgame Kids Run the Bases and an Extra Inning of free ice cream, Big Lug and music at Capital City Market. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

