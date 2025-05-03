Cedar Rapids Takes Series, Top Cubs 8-3 Saturday

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The first inning of games played between the South Bend Cubs and Cedar Rapids Kernels this week has continuously been packed with offensive firepower. And Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium was no different. With the Cubs scoring first in each of the past three games before tonight, Cedar Rapids was on board first on Saturday. They would not surrender that lead and cruised to a 8-3 victory.

The Kernels were on the board first for the first time since the opener on Tuesday, where they put up four runs in the 1st inning. Tonight, they picked up one in the 1st, and one in the 2nd to double-up quickly on the Cubs. South Bend left a man on third base in their half of the 1st inning, and struggled with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men on base.

South Bend did battle back in the top of the 3rd, after Drew Bowser took a lead-off walk against Cedar Rapids starter Jose Olivares. After base-hit from Cristian Hernandez, and walks to Jefferson Rojas and Carter Trice, Bowser scored on a wild pitch.

Cedar Rapids added three runs in the 4th, and two more in the 5th to rake their way through the middle innings. The Cubs did have an answer, when Andy Garriola doubled in Trice in the 6th. The double carried Garriola's hitting streak to six consecutive games. Brian Kalmer then singled in Garriola to get two total runs back.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Kenyi Perez worked two innings of shutout baseball with three strikeouts, and Sam Thoresen made his return to the mound for the first time since last weekend with an inning of one-run baseball with a strikeout.

With the loss, Cedar Rapids has won the series by winning four of the first five games. South Bend will now hope to swipe away the finale on Sunday afternoon when the two clubs meet again one more time at 2:05 PM EST. Right-hander Kenten Egbert will get the start for the Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.