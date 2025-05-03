Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 l Game #26

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-17) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-11)

LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.59) vs. RH Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 3 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 4, Dragons 0).

***Note that all High School games at Day Air Ballpark today have been postponed due to weather.***

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 2, Dayton 1. The TinCaps broke a 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring the eventual winning run on a two-out infield single by Jose Sanabria that brought in a runner from third. The Dragons scored their only run in the third on a double by Anthony Stephan and an RBI single by Connor Burns. Dayton did not advance another runner past first base in the game. Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington was outstanding, allowing only one run (on a solo home run) over six innings, becoming the first Dayton pitcher in 2025 to go beyond five innings. He struck out six and retired the last nine batters he faced.

John Michael Faile went 0 for 3 last night to snap his 13-game hitting streak. Over his last 14 games, Faile is batting .352 (19 for 54) with three home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI. This was the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player. There have been only 20 hitting streaks of at least 14 games in the Dragons first 24 years of operation. Faile is tied for ninth in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.500).

Yerlin Confidan in the current series is 6 for 15 (.400) with three RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. Adam Serwinowski leads at 1.59, with Luke Hayden at 1.89 and Jose Montero at 2.95.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings, an ERA of 0.64.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game (11 runs). In the 17 losses, they have allowed 7.3 runs per game (124 runs).

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 2-11 on the road. They have lost their last seven road games.

Roster Addition: The Dragons are expected to receive pitcher Connor Phillips tonight on an MiLB injury rehab assignment.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-2, 2.20)

Tuesday, May 6 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 5.74)

Wednesday, May 7 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.95)

Thursday, May 8 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.89)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2025

