Salas Activated from 7-Day IL
May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Jose Salas has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. Salas will wear #41. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game five of its six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.
