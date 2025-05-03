Whitecaps Outduel Rattlers in 1-0 Decision

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps scratched out the only run of Saturday's game at Neuroscience Group Field with an eighth inning sacrifice fly to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 1-0. Wisconsin was held to four hits in the game.

The starting pitchers were outstanding.

Whitecaps starter Joe Miller allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out nine over five scoreless innings. Tyson Hardin, the Wisconsin starter, pitched seven scoreless innings, walked none, and struck out nine while allowing four hits.

Wisconsin (10-16) had their chance against Miller in the first inning. Jadher Areinamo singled with one out in the first inning. Blake Burke followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Miller escaped the inning with back-to-back strikeouts. The Rattlers would not get another runner past first base for the remainder of the game.

West Michigan (17-9) had their best chance against Hardin in the sixth inning. Archer Brookman reached on an error and Jack Penney singled with one out. Hardin got out of the jam by getting Josue Brice ñ o to pop out and Johnny Peck to strikeout to keep the game scoreless.

Hardin went back out for the seventh inning and set down the Whitecaps in order. The right-hander out of Mississippi State set a new professional single-game highs for strikeouts and innings pitched with his performance on Saturday. On the season, Hardin has allowed two runs, walked four and struck out 29 over 25-2/3 innings.

Bayden Root, the Wisconsin reliever who entered in the top of the eighth, ran into tough luck. Brookman blooped a single to left to start the inning. Seth Stephenson followed with a blooper to center to put two runners on bases. Then, Root got Penney to send a weak grounder back to the mound. Root got the force play at second, but the relay to first was late to give the Whitecaps runners at the corners.

Brice ñ o was next to the plate for the Whitecap. He had a full count against Root when he sent a flyball to right that was deep enough to score Brookman with the run for a 1-0 lead.

The Rattler hitters struggled against the West Michigan bullpen. Trevin Michael allowed a one-out hit to Areinamo in the sixth but worked two scoreless innings. Preston Howey closed out the game with a perfect eighth and a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Areinamo was 2-for-3 with a walk for his third consecutive multi-hit game.

Wisconsin is 2-7 in one-run games on the season. West Michigan is 6-2 in one-run games so far this year.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon. Anthony Flores (0-1, 5.40) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Rattlers. Kenny Serwa (1-1, 2.20) is set to start for the Whitecaps. Game time is 1:10pm.

Sunday's game marks the first appearance of Granjeros de Wisconsin for a Copa de la Diversion game. The new alternate identity of the Timber Rattlers will be on full display with players wearing the new caps and jerseys. Plus, the first 1,000 fans attending the game will receive a Granjeros Sugar Skull bobblehead from Merkts. Catch on the Field allows fans to play catch on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen. Players will be available for autographs in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:50pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WMI 000 000 010 - 1 6 0

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 4 1

WP: Trevin Michael (3-0)

LP: Bayden Root (0-1)

SAVE: Preston Howey (1)

TIME: 2:02

ATTN: 3,922

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.