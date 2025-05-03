TinCaps Win 6th Straight Game

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps have won six consecutive games following their second shutout win this season, defeating Dayton (Reds affiliate), 2-0.

The pitching dominated for a second straight night. Fort Wayne (15-11) starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) earned his first win of the season. Lowe gave up just one hit across a season-long five shutout innings. The Shelby, N.C. native held a no-hitter into the fifth inning while striking out a season-high five batters.

On Military Appreciation Night in front of a season-best crowd of 6,444, Fort Wayne right fielder Jacob Campbell was the only offense the TinCaps needed. In the fourth inning, with a runner on and two outs, Campbell launched a two-run home run to left field. His first of the season, Campbell gave the 'Caps the lead for good.

Fort Wayne first baseman Addison Kopack collected his first professional triple in the sixth, but did not score.

TinCaps reliever Harry Gustin retired 12 of the 13 Dragons (8-18) batters he faced. A four-inning save, Gustin struck out four, allowing just one walk. It is the third time this season he has thrown three or more innings out of the bullpen.

On Sunday, the 'Caps look for their first six-game series sweep since the Midwest League series format changed in 2021. The series finale features Star Wars™-themed jerseys and postgame autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

Next Game: Sunday, May 4 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.