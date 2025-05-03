'Caps Emerge Victorious in Pitcher's Duel, 1-0

May 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed one of their most dominant pitching performances in recent years on Saturday afternoon as part of a 1-0 shutout victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field.

Saturday's contest featured the brilliance of both starting pitchers as 'Caps lefty Joe Miller squared off against Wisconsin's Tyson Hardin. Hardin pitched deep into the day, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits without walking a batter, and setting a career-high with his nine strikeouts. For West Michigan, Miller matched Hardin's strikeout total with nine of his own, also a career-best. Relievers Trevin Michael (3-0), who picked up the victory in relief, carried Miller's momentum into the later innings to earn his third win. Pitcher Preston Howey was outstanding in finishing the final two frames and collecting his first professional save.

The contest's only run crossed the plate in the eighth inning, a frame dominated by West Michigan this season. After back-to-back singles gave West Michigan just its second opportunity of the day with multiple base runners, the 'Caps went to work. After second baseman Jack Penney bounced into a fielder's choice to move Archer Brookman to third base, catcher Josue Briceño lifted a high fly ball to the warning track in right field and deep enough to score Brookman from third with a sacrifice fly, and the contest's only run. Briceño finds him back in a first-place tie for the most RBI in the Midwest League with 23. The Whitecaps got the game's deciding run in the eighth inning once again, giving the 'Caps a 41-7 advantage over their opponent in the frame.

With the victory, the Whitecaps record improves to 17-9, while Wisconsin falls to 10-16. T-Rats right-hander Bayden Root (0-1) takes the tough-luck loss after allowing the game's only run in the eighth - his first of the year. The Whitecaps enjoyed multi-hit performances by Stephenson and Izaac Pacheco, whose second-inning double broke a stretch without an extra-base hit that extended back to last Wednesday. Including today, there have been 108 1-0 games in Whitecaps history, and West Michigan is 57-51 in those contests after their third shutout of the 2025 season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game road series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with a Sunday matinee beginning at 2:10 pm. Pitcher Anthony Flores gets the start for Wisconsin against hard-throwing knuckleballer and Detroit Tigers breakout prospect Kenny Serwa for the Whitecaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:55 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

