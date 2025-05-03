Sky Carp Drop Second Straight to Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp dropped their second straight game Saturday evening in Peoria, falling 6-2 to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs got off to a quick start against Sky Carp starting pitcher Jake Brooks, plating three first-inning runs.

As they have this entire road trip, the Carp again fought back. They scored a run in the third inning on a Colby Shade double play grounder, then got it to within 3-2 in the fourth when Yiddi Cappe knocked in a run with two outs.

Peoria added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to account for the final score while the Sky Carp offense struggled.

Brooks took the loss but allowed just one earned run over four innings. The Sky Carp's five errors led to five unearned runs on the night. Cappe, Connor Caskenette and Echedry Vargas each had two hits to pace the Carp's offensive attack.

The Chiefs and the Sky Carp will meet in the series finale Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

