Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (12-11) and Quad Cities River Bandits (15-7) Thursday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and River Bandits will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 3rd. Game one will start at 5:00 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings. Tomorrow Friday, May 2nd, will remain the same, with a School Kids Day game presented by Central Michigan University scheduled for 11:05 a.m..

Saturday will be the second Loons doubleheader of the season, with their first being last Saturday in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.