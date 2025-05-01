Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday
May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Due to wet grounds, Thursday's contest between the Peoria Chiefs and the Beloit Sky Carp has been postponed.
The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Dozer Park. Starting pitchers for Friday's twinbill are to be determined.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for any non-fireworks home game this season.
Dozer Park's first fireworks show of the year is still scheduled for Friday following the conclusion of game two. For tickets to Friday's doubleheader, visit peoriachiefs.com or call (309) 680-400.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Kernels Mount Comeback, Beat Cubs 8-7 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Win 4th in a Row - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Take Seesaw Battle from T-Rats, 6-3 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kernels Rally Back from Four Down, Beat Cubs 8-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Wash Away Wisconsin Leads to Hand Rattlers 6-3 loss - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Scores 3 Runs in 8th to Top Dragons 8-6 - Dayton Dragons
- Sky Carp-Chiefs Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- Jump Nearly Perfect in 5-0 Rain-Shortened Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday - Peoria Chiefs
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Great Lakes Loons
- Quad Cities, Great Lakes Postponed Thursday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark Set for Saturday, June 7 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend and Cedar Rapids Exchange Late Homers, Kernels Hold on for 4-3 Final - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.