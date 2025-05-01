Chiefs-Sky Carp Postponed on Thursday

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Due to wet grounds, Thursday's contest between the Peoria Chiefs and the Beloit Sky Carp has been postponed.

The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Dozer Park. Starting pitchers for Friday's twinbill are to be determined.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for any non-fireworks home game this season.

Dozer Park's first fireworks show of the year is still scheduled for Friday following the conclusion of game two. For tickets to Friday's doubleheader, visit peoriachiefs.com or call (309) 680-400.

