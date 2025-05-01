Jump Nearly Perfect in 5-0 Rain-Shortened Win

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (15-9) jumped out to a quick lead, Cole Conn and Tommy White homered, and Gage Jump turned in his latest dominating performance in a 5-0 rain-shortened victory over the Lake County Captains (13-11) on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game was delayed twice, the first for 56 minutes one out into the third inning, and then again in the middle of the fifth before it was called due to unplayable field conditions.

The game itself took only one hour and eight minutes to play, thanks to a 22-year-old southpaw making his case as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Gage Jump followed up a 13-K performance in 6 2/3 scoreless innings on April 25 with five brilliant innings, striking out seven Captains while allowing only one baserunner, a Jonah Advincula leadoff single in the fourth inning.

The LSU product leads the Midwest League with 37 strikeouts, achieved while walking only five batters in 23 innings. He has won each of his last three games while allowing just one run during that span.

Due to the rain-shortened nature of the night, Jump joined teammate Grant Judkins as the only pitchers in the MWL this season to have thrown a complete game.

The Lugnuts' league-leading offense made sure that Lake County starter Caden Favors was far more uncomfortable. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer led off the first inning with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Tommy White RBI single for an immediate 1-0 lead. After a fielder's choice, Cole Conn crushed his second home run of the season for a 3-0 lead. Nate Nankil and Jared Dickey followed with infield singles, and Clark Elliott hammered an RBI double off the center field wall to bring in Nankil and cap a four-run rally.

Third baseman White led off the second inning with a 108-mph liner off the green railing in front of Home Run Hill in left to finish off the scoring, his third home run of the year.

White finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 17 games while increasing his league-leading base hit total to 29.

Elliott's double, meanwhile, extended his on-base streak to 18 games, while T.J. Schofield-Sam was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

T he fourth game of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Friday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night, featuring a Water Bottle Giveaway. Lansing right-hander Steven Echavarria faces Lake County lefty Josh Hartle in the starting matchup. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.