Whitecaps Wash Away Wisconsin Leads to Hand Rattlers 6-3 loss

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had leads of 1-0 and 3-2 against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday Night at Neuroscience Group Field. However, the East Division-leading Whitecaps rallied past Wisconsin by taking advantage of some walks with some clutch two-out hits on the way to a 6-3 victory.

Hedbert P é rez gave the Rattlers (9-15) an early lead when he hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first. The homer was the fourth of the season for P é rez.

The Whitecaps (16-8) had a runner at second with two outs in the top of the second. Abel Bastidas tied the game with a bloop single just fair inside the line in right for an RBI single. Max Clark followed with a single, his second of the night. Then, Johnny Peck singled to right to knock in Bastidas for a 2-1 lead.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Whitecaps starting pitcher Carlos Marcano. Blake Burke walked, Eduardo Garcia singled, and Juan Baez walked to set the stage. Luiyin Alastre, who had just joined the team on Tuesday, delivered the lead to the Rattlers with a one-out single to left that scored Burke and Garcia.

Chandler Welch, the Wisconsin starter, retired the first two Whitecaps he faced in the top of the fifth. He walked Andrew Jenkins on a 3-2 offering, the ninth pitch of the plate appearance, to extend the inning. Welch followed that with a walk of Jack Penny on a full count to end his night with 88 pitches.

Archer Brookman greeted reliever Zach Peek with a line drive single to left to score Jenkins with the tying run. Peek would throw a wild pitch to move Penny and Brookman into scoring position before Luke Gold singled to score both runners and the Whitecaps a 5-3 lead.

West Michigan added to their lead in the sixth inning as Max Clark bunted for a lead-off single, his fourth hit of the night. Peek walked the next two batters to load the bases. He would uncork a wild pitch with one out to score Clark with the final run of the game.

The Rattlers managed three two-out singles for the rest of the game - one by Garcia in the fifth and two from Jadher Areinamo with one in the seventh and one in the ninth.

In the ninth, the Areinamo single had been paired with a lead-off walk to Blayberg Diaz to bring the tying run to the plate, but there was no comeback for the Rattlers as Marco Jimenez got the final out of the game to complete his two scoreless innings and earn his first save of the season.

Areinamo's two hits gave him his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Eduardo Garcia also had two hits to give him his fifth multi-hit game of 2025.

Thursday night was the twentieth time in 24 games this season the Rattlers have scored four or fewer runs. Rattlers pitchers walked eight in the game.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Bishop Letson (1-0, 1.65) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Whitecaps have named Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.71) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Friday's game features Post-game Kids Run the Bases. Children twelve and under may run the bases after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WMI 020 031 000 - 6 9 0

WIS 100 200 000

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Hedbert Pérez (4th, 0 on in 1st inning off Carlos Marcano, 0 out)

WP: Jordan Marks (1-0)

LP: Chandler Welch (0-2)

SAVE: Marco Jimenez (1)

TIME: 2:49

ATTN: 2,026

