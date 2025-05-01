South Bend and Cedar Rapids Exchange Late Homers, Kernels Hold on for 4-3 Final

Cedar Rapids, IA - Despite an early lead, and a late comeback, the South Bend Cubs fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night by a final of 4-3 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Iowa. The Cubs dropped their sixth consecutive game, and the Kernels have won both games to start this week.

After falling behind early by four runs on Tuesday, the Cubs stormed ahead on Wednesday with a pair of runs in the 1st inning against Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney. Ivan Brethowr singled on the first pitch of the game, and Carter Trice walked. After a Jefferson Rojas RBI single, Andy Garriola knocked in another run via an RBI-groundout to lead 2-0.

Left-hander Evan Aschenbeck made his first High-A start in Game 2 of the series, after he made his Midwest League debut out of the bullpen last Thursday. Aschenbeck worked back-to-back shutout innings to get his outing started, but the Kernels got on the board thanks to a Nate Baez double in the 3rd, cutting the lead in half.

Cedar Rapids has shown off some significant power this series, homering four times in two games. The first home run on Wednesday gave the Kernels their first lead when Brandon Winokur launched a long drive over the left field wall for a 3-2 advantage in the 3rd.

The Cedar Rapids starter Chaney wound up working a quality start, tossing six innings of two run ball. Aschenbeck finished off his start in four frames, giving up the three runs.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Joe Nahas tossed two shutout innings to keep South Bend in the game. After Johzan Oquendo fired a 1-2-3 7th, the Cubs tied the game on a solo home run by Carter Trice in the top of the 8th, evening things up at 3-3.

The Cubs homer was quickly answered though. Oquendo, who did not allow an earned run in 12.1 consecutive innings this season, allowed a solo homer to Kyle DeBarge to open the bottom of the 8th, giving Cedar Rapids the lead back at 4-3.

The Kernels closed out the game, and Cedar Rapids has won the first two games this week. Of note, with a single in the game, Andy Garriola stretched his hitting streak up to four straight games.

South Bend will hope to break their winless skid when they face off with the Kernels again on Thursday night at 7:35 PM. Right-hander and number-10 Cubs prospect Jaxon Wiggins will get the start.

