Kernels Rally Back from Four Down, Beat Cubs 8-7

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Nate Baez homered and Kevin Maitan had two extra base hits to lead the offense while Jacob Wosinski picked up a six-out save as the Kernels completed a four-run comeback to knock off South Bend 8-7 Thursday night.

After scoring in the top of the first in the game Wednesday night, South Bend got on the board right away once again in the first frame Thursday. To begin the game, Ivan Brethowr singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jefferson Rojas sacrifice fly to put South Bend on top 1-0.

In the home half of the frame, the Kernels evened things up. Kaelen Culpepper led off with a single, then Kyle DeBarge walked. After both runners advanced on a double steal, Brandon Winokur brought home Culpepper on an RBI groundout to make it 1-1.

In the top of the second, South Bend answered back. Edgar Alvarez blooped a single into left field, then Miguel Pabon followed with another single to left. A groundout moved both runners into scoring position for Reginald Preciado, who brought home Alvarez on an RBI groundout to put the Cubs back in front 2-1.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the fourth. Winokur led off the Kernels' half of the frame with a single into left, then stole second base and reached third on a throwing error. An RBI groundout from Gabriel Gonzalez then plated Winokur to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Cubs again had the answer. Preciado walked with one out, then stole second and third. He scored on a Rafael Morel sacrifice fly to put South Bend back ahead 3-2. The next batter, Brethwor, then crushed a solo home run to add a run and make it 4-2. After him, a double from Christian Hernandez was followed by a Rojas two-run home run to lift the Cubs on top 6-2.

But in the bottom half of the inning, the Kernels began to rally back. To begin the frame, Kevin Maitan crushed a triple off the wall in center field. Walks from Kyle Hess and Culpepper then loaded the bases for Debarge, who worked a walk to push a run across and make it 6-3. The next batter, Winokur, then reached on a throwing error, and on the play, both Hess and Culpepper scored to bring the score to 6-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Kernels grabbed their first lead of the night. With one out in the frame, Nate Baez drilled a solo home run to tie the game at 6-6. The next batter, Maitan, followed with a double. After Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch, Hess doubled to plate Maitan and jump the Kernels in front 7-6. On the play, Ferrer moved up to third and then scored a batter later on a wild pitch to up the Cedar Rapids edge to 8-6.

In the top of the seventh, the Cubs got one back. Brethowr led off with a walk and stole second base. He scored on a Rojas single to center to cut the Kernels' lead in half, 8-7.

But that would be all the scoring on the night. Jacob Wosinski came on in the eighth and slammed the door, sitting down all six batters he faced while striking out three to preserve the 8-7 win.

The victory brings Cedar Rapids to 15-8 on the season and 3-0 in the series against South Bend. Game four of the series is set for Friday at 6:35 with Tanner Hall on the mound for the Kernels opposite Nick Dean.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.