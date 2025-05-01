Quad Cities, Great Lakes Postponed Thursday

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Midland, Michigan - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Great Lakes Loons has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday, May 3, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at Dow Diamond. Both games will be seven innings.

Quad Cities and Great Lakes will continue their six-game series on Friday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.

