Quad Cities, Great Lakes Postponed Thursday
May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Midland, Michigan - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Great Lakes Loons has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday, May 3, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at Dow Diamond. Both games will be seven innings.
Quad Cities and Great Lakes will continue their six-game series on Friday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Great Lakes Loons
- Quad Cities, Great Lakes Postponed Thursday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark Set for Saturday, June 7 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend and Cedar Rapids Exchange Late Homers, Kernels Hold on for 4-3 Final - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Quad Cities, Great Lakes Postponed Thursday
- Loons Outlast Bandits to Even Series
- River Bandits Announce Inaugural Steve Batterson Memorial Scholarship Recipient
- Quad Cities Soars Past Loons in Series-Opener
- Vazquez Goes 5-For-5 in Bandits' Rout of Chiefs