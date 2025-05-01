TinCaps Win 4th in a Row

May 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps are on a season-best four-game winning streak after a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Parkview Field on Thursday night.

Fort Wayne (13-11) trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Right fielder Braedon Karpathios tied the game with a single. Then third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) knocked a go-ahead two-run double.

Garrett Hawkins, who recorded the final out in the top of the eighth inning as he stranded two runners, recorded the final three outs in the ninth. The game ended in spectacular fashion. Dayton (8-16) had runners at first and second base when Victor Acosta sent a ball to shallow left-center field. TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) made a Sports Center Top 10 diving catch to seal the contest.

Initially the 'Caps led 2-0. Center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño hit a sacrifice fly in the first. First baseman Ethan Long hit a solo homer in the second.

The Dragons got a run back in the fourth and plated three in the fifth. But the TinCaps answered in their half of the fifth as Jack Costello crushed a three-run homer to left-center field. Fort Wayne led 5-4 into the eighth before Dayton plated a pair to go in front, 6-5.

Jose Reyes went the first five innings on the mound for the 'Caps allowing only one earned run. Bodi Rascon, in his Fort Wayne season debut, pitched two perfect innings of relief before being charged with two runs in the eighth.

At the plate, De Vries finished 1-for-2 with two walks. His 1.024 OPS continues to lead the Midwest League.

Next Game: Friday, May 2 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Brian Edgington

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.