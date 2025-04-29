TinCaps Win Homestand Opener

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps overcame multiple deficits to beat the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 12-6, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in their homestand opener. Top San Diego Padres prospect Leo De Vries, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week, helped lead the way for the 'Caps, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle.

Fort Wayne (11-11) fell behind 4-0 before coming to the plate. But the TinCaps immediately answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Second baseman Brandon Butterworth hit an RBI double, third baseman Rosman Verdugo provided a run-scoring single, and designated hitter Nerwilian Cedeño chipped in with a sacrifice fly.

The 'Caps jumped in front in the second as De Vries hit a 363-foot home run to right-center field. For the 18-year-old, it was his fourth of the season.

After Dayton (8-14) regained its lead with two runs in the third, Fort Wayne seized the advantage for good with a four-run sixth. That frame included catcher Brendan Durfee socking an RBI double. Durfee finished 4-for-4 with three doubles and a walk. De Vries, who famously hit for the cycle last Tuesday, added an RBI single. Butterworth contributed his second run-scoring double as well. His average is up to .308 on the season, ranking 10th best in the Midwest League.

The TinCaps grew their lead with three more insurance runs in the eighth, which featured Durfee's final RBI double. His seven doubles on the season are fourth most in the Midwest League.

De Vries went 3-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt. His .609 slugging percentage now leads the Midwest League. El Mutante is tied for sixth in the circuit in homers with four and ranks seventh in RBIs (16).

Tyler Morgan earned the win in relief as he threw three perfect innings across the middle frames. Morgan struck out five batters, including the side in the sixth.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 30 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Montero

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets

