Late Surge Leads Carp to 5th Straight Win

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp didn't let a change of venue or an early start get in the way of their fifth consecutive victory Tuesday afternoon.

The Carp rallied from a 9-4 deficit to record a wild 13-9 win over Peoria to extend their winning streak and move to 5-2 in their longest road trip of the season.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start, scoring three runs in the first against Sky Carp starter Emmett Olson (0-1). It didn't take long for the Carp to respond, as they scored a pair of runs in the second and two more in the third to take a brief 4-3 lead.

The Chiefs took advantage of some defensive misplays to eventually tally six runs in the bottom of the third to assume a seemingly commanding 9-4 lead.

But the Carp scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings, tied the game at 8-8 with a pair of runs in the sixth and took control of the contest with five runs in the seventh to take a 13-0 advantage.

Offensive highlights were aplenty, with Fenwick Trimble going 3-for-5 with four RBI's, Jay Beshears and Yiddi Cappe connecting for home runs and Garret Forrester connecting for two hits and a pair of RBI's.

Alex Williams allowed two runs on just one hit in 3 2-3 innings out of the Sky Carp bullpen, and Jack Sellinger was outstanding, throwing two perfect frames with three strikeouts. Will Kempner was able to close the game out without allowing a run in the ninth.

The Sky Carp and Chiefs will meet in game two of their series Wednesday night at 6:35. Noble Meyer (0-1) will make the start for the Sky Carp.

The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.