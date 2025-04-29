Sky Carp Rally Past Chiefs in Slugfest, 13-9

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A fast start wasn't enough for the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon, as the Beloit Sky Carp used a barrage of late offense to rally for a 13-9 win at Dozer Park. Nine unanswered runs from the fourth inning on helped the Sky Carp take the opener of the series.

The Chiefs appeared in control early. Michael Curialle got things going with an RBI triple in the first inning, and Zach Levenson followed with a two-run homer to left-center field to make it 3-0. Peoria eventually built a 9-4 lead behind a three-run blast from Joshua Baez and a two-run double by Trey Paige in the third inning.

But from that point forward, it was all Beloit.

The Sky Carp chipped away with a solo home run from Yiddi Cappe in the fourth inning, followed by an error-filled fifth that allowed Gage Miller to score all the way from first on a pickoff attempt and a throwing miscue. Fenwick Trimble delivered the biggest blow in the sixth, driving home two more runs to cut the deficit to 9-8.

Beloit then broke through with a four-run seventh inning. After Miller walked, stole third, and scored on an RBI single from Echedry Vargas to tie the game, Garrett Forrester and Emarrion Boyd added run-scoring singles. Trimble capped the rally with a two-run base hit to give the Sky Carp a 13-9 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Peoria's bullpen struggled to hold the line, with D.J. Carpenter taking the loss after allowing four runs in the seventh. On the other side, Beloit's relief work was dominant. Right-handers Alex Williams and Will Kempner, along with lefty Jack Sellinger, combined to allow just two hits over the final 6.2 innings while striking out four.

Despite the loss, Angel Gonzalez turned in a strong outing for the Chiefs, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Peoria had one final chance in the ninth after Jon Jon Gazdar singled, but a game-ending double play off the bat of Michael Curialle sealed the win for Beloit.

The series continues Wednesday night at Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Cade Winquest scheduled to start for Peoria. Fans can watch the game via MiLB.TV with a subscription or listen to the home radio call online at peoriachiefs.com.

Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2025

