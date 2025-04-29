Kernels Erupt for Double-Digit Runs, Level Cubs 10-4

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids offense scored ten runs on 13 hits, including home runs from Danny De Andrade and Gabriel Gonzalez, to take the series opener over South Bend 10-4 Tuesday night.

After scoring eight times in the win on Sunday, the Kernels jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday to open the series with South Bend. With one out, Kyle DeBarge singled, then Brandon Winokur doubled. With two in scoring position, Billy Amick hit a double down the first base line, scoring both runners to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Danny De Andrade went opposite field with a two-run home run, upping the Cedar Rapids lead to 4-0.

South Bend responded in the top of the fourth. To begin the inning, Ivan Brethowr was hit by a pitch, then Jefferson Rojas lined a home run to left field, cutting the Kernels' lead to 4-2. Two batters later, Reivaj Garcia singled with one out, then a walk put two runners on for Reginald Preciado, who drove in both with a two-run base hit to tie the game at 4-4.

In the home half of the fifth, the Kernels re-gained the lead, this time for good. Gonzalez led off with a single. After a wild pitch, Khadim Diaw doubled down the left field line to plate Gonzalez and put Cedar Rapids up 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Kernels added some insurance. A Billy Amick walk led off the inning, then Gonzalez crushed a home run to left field, making it a 7-4 Cedar Rapids lead. The next batter, De Andrade, then tripled off the wall in right field. After Diaw was hit by a pitch, Kevin Maitan lined an RBI single to make it 8-4. After Sound Bend got the first two outs of the inning, DeBarge came to the plate and doubled down the left field line, scoring two more runs to make it 10-4, the score that would be the final.

The Cedar Rapids bullpen was dominant in the win. Gabriel Yanez, Logan Whitaker and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined to not allow a run in 5.1 innings in relief, striking out four while allowing just three hits.

Cedar Rapids takes the series opener against South Bend and goes to 13-8 on the season. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 6:35 with Chase Chaney getting the start for the Kernels against Evan Aschenbeck.

