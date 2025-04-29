South Bend Cubs Partner with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to United States Military

Two complimentary South Bend Cubs tickets available to every Active Military member and Veteran on Military Appreciation Weekend.

On Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, the South Bend Cubs will host Military Appreciation Weekend as the Cubs take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. As part of the celebration, all Veterans and active-duty military can receive two free tickets to the games courtesy of Legacy Heating & Air.

Every year, the South Bend Cubs love nothing more than welcoming our active military members and veterans to Four Winds Field. By showing their Military Identification Card, those coming to Downtown South Bend can receive two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's game. Those wishing to head to the ballpark that weekend can pick up their tickets at the Four Winds Field Box Office.

"Military Appreciation Weekend is an incredibly important event for each and every one of our staff members" South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We would not be able to do what we do without our brave men and women serving and protecting us. In turn, it is up to us to thank them properly, and that's what I enjoy doing most each and every Memorial Day in seeing all of our heroes enjoy a game at our ballpark."

Those coming to Sunday's game are reminded of the special start time. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to view the military vehicles that will be on display outside the ballpark provided by the United States Marine Corp. Then, before the game, there will be a special wreath laying ceremony to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. And following the game will be a special fireworks show dedicated to those who have served and continue to serve our country.

