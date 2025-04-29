River Bandits Boast 12 Run, 12 Hit Game, Take Series Opener over Loons

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Quad Cities River Bandits (15-6) scored in seven of nine innings, winning 12-5 over the Great Lakes Loons (11-11) on a 58-degree and windy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- The River Bandits had four doubles over the first three innings, accounting for four of their first seven runs. Callan Moss, Carson Roccaforte, and Bryan Gonzalez each drove in a run with a two-bagger.

- Erick Torres had a four-hit night in the leadoff spot for Quad Cities. He notched a two-run single in the second and an RBI double in the fifth.

- The Loons, in the fifth, brought across two runs to narrow the deficit to seven. After reaching just twice in the first four innings against Drew Beam, a Joe Vetrano single, error, and walk loaded the bases. A fielder's choice by Kole Myers and a sac fly from Wilman Diaz netted the two tallies.

- Both teams homered in the eighth, with Josue De Paula delivering the blast for Great Lakes. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect rocked a three-run shot 405 feet to right center field. The 19-year-old has a .855 OPS with three home runs in 21 games.

- Quad Cities scored three runs in the final two innings, a Callan Moss solo shot put the River Bandits to double digits, and a sac fly from Canyon Brown made it 12-5.

- Roque Gutierrez struck out seven in 3.2 innings in relief. The right-hander has punched out 19 in 11.2 innings this season with the Loons.

De Paula's homer was the 18th for the Loons this month. In April 2011, Great Lakes hit 20, the most through the first month of the season.

The Loons and River Bandits square off tomorrow Wednesday, April 30th. It is Paws n Claws Wednesday presented by White Claw. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

