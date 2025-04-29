River Bandits Boast 12 Run, 12 Hit Game, Take Series Opener over Loons
April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Quad Cities River Bandits (15-6) scored in seven of nine innings, winning 12-5 over the Great Lakes Loons (11-11) on a 58-degree and windy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.
- The River Bandits had four doubles over the first three innings, accounting for four of their first seven runs. Callan Moss, Carson Roccaforte, and Bryan Gonzalez each drove in a run with a two-bagger.
- Erick Torres had a four-hit night in the leadoff spot for Quad Cities. He notched a two-run single in the second and an RBI double in the fifth.
- The Loons, in the fifth, brought across two runs to narrow the deficit to seven. After reaching just twice in the first four innings against Drew Beam, a Joe Vetrano single, error, and walk loaded the bases. A fielder's choice by Kole Myers and a sac fly from Wilman Diaz netted the two tallies.
- Both teams homered in the eighth, with Josue De Paula delivering the blast for Great Lakes. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect rocked a three-run shot 405 feet to right center field. The 19-year-old has a .855 OPS with three home runs in 21 games.
- Quad Cities scored three runs in the final two innings, a Callan Moss solo shot put the River Bandits to double digits, and a sac fly from Canyon Brown made it 12-5.
- Roque Gutierrez struck out seven in 3.2 innings in relief. The right-hander has punched out 19 in 11.2 innings this season with the Loons.
Rounding Things Out
De Paula's homer was the 18th for the Loons this month. In April 2011, Great Lakes hit 20, the most through the first month of the season.
Up Next
The Loons and River Bandits square off tomorrow Wednesday, April 30th. It is Paws n Claws Wednesday presented by White Claw. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Fort Wayne Erases Early 4-0 Deficit to Defeat Dragons 12-6 - Dayton Dragons
- Quad Cities Soars Past Loons in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Boast 12 Run, 12 Hit Game, Take Series Opener over Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Sky Carp Rally Past Chiefs in Slugfest, 13-9 - Peoria Chiefs
- Late Surge Leads Carp to 5th Straight Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Soto Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Cubs Partner with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to United States Military - South Bend Cubs
- Lake County Captains to Host 2025 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game, Presented by DTLR & Powered by Clear Vision - Lake County Captains
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- River Bandits Boast 12 Run, 12 Hit Game, Take Series Opener over Loons
- Loons Take Wild Game 12-11, Vetrano & Hope Each Nab Four Hits
- Loons Drop Doubleheader to Captains, Held to One Hit in Game Two
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow
- Copen K's Seven, Loons Win 3-1, Permit No Earned Runs