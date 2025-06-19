Loons Finish Second Half with Clobbering of Chiefs, 13-4 Win

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (34-31) finished the first half of the season with a dominant 13-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs (26-39) on a 78-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons matched their season-best for runs in a single game with 13 and had their most fruitful inning with eight runs in the seventh inning.

- In the seventh, Great Lakes took a one-run 3-2 lead and made it an 11-2 advantage. A Frank Rodriguez broken-bat single to left field followed by two walks loaded the bases. Mike Sirota drove in a run with a sac fly, and Joe Vetrano walked to put three on. After an out, the next five reached.

- Kyle Nevin rifled a ball up the middle that hit off second base and deflected into center field scoring two. Two of the next three batters went yard. Jake Gelof hit a no-doubt three-run 426-foot blast to left field. Frank Rodriguez rocked a two-run shot inside the left field foul pole, a 357-foot homer. Gelof gained his fourth, and Rodriguez notched his first in his third game with Great Lakes in 2025.

- Gelof led the way with five RBI, adding a two-run double in the eighth. It was the 23-year-old's third five-RBI performance in professional career.

- Loons' starter Luke Fox pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six Chiefs and stranding six on base.

- Great Lakes grabbed the first three runs of the game. Mike Sirota smacked an opposite-field home run in the first. Logan Wagner and Kyle Nevin had RBI hits in the fourth. Wagner now has 43 RBI, tied for second in the Midwest League.

- Peoria scored four runs. Travis Honeyman drove in three, a two-run homer in the seventh, and a sac fly in the eighth.

Rounding Things Out

The 13-4 win was the second nine-run victory of the season, matching the largest margin of victory this year.

Up Next

The Loons and Chiefs start the second half of the season tomorrow Friday, June 20th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

