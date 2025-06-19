Dragons Close First Half Season with 12-1 Loss to Fort Wayne; Second Half Opens Friday Night

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps connected on two home runs and scored runs in six different innings as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 12-1 on Thursday night.

A crowd of 7,777 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The game marked the conclusion of the First Half season in the Midwest League's split-season format. The Dragons finished the first half with a record of 21-44. They will open the Second Half season on Friday night at home against Fort Wayne. All MWL win-loss records clear to 0-0 to start the second half.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the top of the second inning before the Dragons responded with one in the bottom of the same inning. The Dragons scored when John Michael Faile doubled off the wall in left-center field and then came across to score when Carter Graham bounced a single to center.

But Fort Wayne picked up three more runs in the top of the third to extend their lead to 5-1, knocking Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero out of the game. Montero (2-3) allowed five runs in two and two-thirds innings. He gave up five hits with two walks with three strikeouts to suffer the loss.

Fort Wayne kept their offense moving against the Dayton bullpen, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth before adding two more in the sixth to expand their lead to 9-1. In the top of the ninth, Fort Wayne's Braedon Karpathios hit a three-run home run to close out the scoring.

The Dragons had five hits. Diego Omana had his first two-hit game with the Dragons, collecting a single and double.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-44) host Fort Wayne (31-34) in the third game of the series and opener to the Second Half season on Friday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.