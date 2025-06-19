Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne)

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 19, 2025 l Game #65

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-34) at Dayton Dragons (21-43)

LH Harry Gustin (2-1, 2.29) or RH Miguel Mendez (2-2, 2.42) vs. RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a five-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the final game of the First Half season in the Midwest League's split-season format. The win-loss record for all teams will clear to 0-0 entering Friday's first game of the Second Half season.

Current Series: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 0. Dayton-Fort Wayne 2025 Season Series: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 5 (at Dayton: Dragons 4, TinCaps 3).

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Wednesday: Canceled, rain. Tuesday: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4.

Team and Player Notes:

Dragons pitchers posted a team ERA of 2.84 in the series at Lake County, which ranked just .01 off the best-pitched series of the season for Dayton. The Dragons have produced an ERA of under 4.75 in only other series played so far in 2025 (April 8-13 vs. Fort Wayne: 2.83).

Over the last 11 games, the Dayton bullpen has posted a combined ERA of 3.67 (49 IP, 20 ER). However, eight of the 20 earned runs came in one game on June 8. With the exception of that game, the bullpen ERA in the other 10 games is 2.47 (43.2 IP, 12 ER). The bullpen has allowed one run or less in six of the last 11 games.

Ariel Almonte over his last 12 games is 15 for 47 (.319) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings, an ERA of 1.32. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is third in the MWL in ERA.

Luke Hayden among MWL pitchers with at least 45 innings pitched is eighth in the MWL in ERA at 2.85.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 10 G, 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO.

Reliever Dylan Simmons over his last three appearances: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

***Second Half begins on Friday***

Friday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 5.82) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32)

Saturday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (3-5, 2.73) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85)

Sunday, June 22 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 14.63)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







