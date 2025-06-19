Kernels Take West Division in DH Sweep

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Cedar Rapids Kernels clinched the Midwest League West Division in the final game of the first half with a 5-4 victory over the Sky Carp in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Kernels took game one 2-0 before a dramatic conclusion to game two gave the Kernels the championship over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Sky Carp couldn't get much going in game one, falling 2-0 despite out-hitting the Kernels 4-2. The only runs in the game came in the first inning when Brandon Winokur hit a two-run home run.

The Carp did receive another solid pitching performance from Will Schomberg, who pitched three scoreless frames in relief of Noble Meyer.

Game two was much more eventful. With the game tied at 1-1 in the second inning, Echedry Vargas slammed a two-run homer to give the Carp a 3-1 lead. An Eric Rataczak triple extended the Sky Carp lead to 4-1 in the third inning.

The game turned in the fifth inning, when the Kernels plated four runs to take a 5-4 advantage. The big blow was Kaelen Culpepper's two-out, two-run homer that gave the Kernels the lead.

Justin Storm was terrific out of the Carp bullpen, throwing two perfect innings to keep the team in the game.

The teams will begin the second half Friday at 6:05 p.m. It's Princess Night at ABC Supply Stadium! There will be a trip to Disney World given away to one lucky family!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.