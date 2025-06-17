Kernels Take Down Carp in 10 Innings

BELOIT - The Sky Carp's spirited comeback effort fell just short Tuesday night in a 5-4 defeat in 10 innings to Cedar Rapids at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before Emaarion Boyd singled in a run to make it 4-2, and Payton Green hit a two-run blast down the right field line to give the Carp a 4-3 lead.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as Brandon Winokur led off the eighth inning with a home run to tie the game.

That's how the game would stay until the top of the 10th, when with two outs and a runner on third, Winokur punched a single into right field to make it 5-4.

The Carp went down in order in the 10th to secure the victory for the Kernels. The defeat was the sixth straight for the Sky Carp.

Holt Jones was terrific out of the Carp bullpen, throwing two scoreless frames. Chase Centala (0-1) was saddled with the loss but didn't allow an earned run in two innings.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had a pair of hits as did Boyd to assist Green on the offensive side.

The Sky Carp and Kernels will battle again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Noble Meyer will take the mound for the Carp.

