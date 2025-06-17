Kernels Rally in Beloit, Best Sky Carp 5-4 in 10 Innings

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Trailing by a run in the eighth, Brandon Winokur tied the game with a home run, then with an RBI single in the tenth put Cedar Rapids on top 5-4, a lead it would not lose in the 10-inning win Tuesday evening.

After dropping the series finale against Peoria, the Kernels entered the night a game behind Quad Cities with just three games left in the first half of the season. Looking to play spoiler, the Sky Carp got on the board first in the bottom of the third. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart led off with a single, then after a pair of walks moved him to third, he scored on a fielder's choice to put Beloit on top 1-0.

But that was the only run allowed by Kernels starter Ty Langenberg. After tossing six scoreless innings last time out, the right-hander picked up right where he left off, allowing one run across six innings of work with five strikeouts.

With Langenberg holding the Sky Carp down on the mound, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead in the fifth. Andy Lugo led off the inning with a solo home run, his first as a Kernel, to even the tally at 1-1. Behind him, a pair of doubles by Misael Urbina and Caden Kendle lifted the Kernels on top 2-1. After Kaelen Culpepper singled to move Kendle to third, he scored on a fielder's choice to make it 3-1.

That was the score until the bottom of the seventh when Beloit rallied back. Jenkins-Cowart again singled to open the frame and this time stole second before scoring on an Emaarion Boyd RBI single. Then, two batters later, with Boyd still on base, Payton Green lined a home run down the right field line to jump the Sky Carp back ahead 4-3.

Down by a run late, Brandon Winokur took over. In the top of the eighth inning, he smashed a home run off the batter's eye in center field to tie the game at 4-4.

Then, in the bottom of the tenth, Winokur put the Kernels ahead. With the extra-inning rule runner on third and two outs in the inning, Winokur lined a single into right to plate the go-ahead run to put Cedar Rapids ahead 5-4, the score that would be the final.

Hunter Hoopes got the win on the mound after tossing two scoreless innings in the eighth and the ninth after Winokur's home run tied the game. Then, in the tenth, Samuel Perez came on and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to strand the extra-inning rule runner and slam the door on the 5-4 with.

With the win, the Kernels go to 38-26 on the season, and after Quad Cities' loss, the Cedar Rapids magic number to clinch the West Division first half title is now 2. Game two of the six-game set is slated for Wednesday night at 6:35. Chase Chaney gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Noble Meyer.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.