Dickey, Garland Play Spoiler in 3-0 Win

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Jared Dickey drove in a pair of crucial runs against his former team, Jake Garland tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a combined four-hit shutout, and the Lansing Lugnuts (35-29) silenced the Quad Cities River Bandits (38-26), 3-0, on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The result ended Lansing's four-game losing streak and Quad Cities' five-game winning streak, and it dropped the River Bandits into a tie atop the West Division standings with Cedar Rapids with two games remaining in the first half. Should the two teams finish tied, the Kernels own the tiebreaker and would clinch the first half playoff berth.

The game was delayed an hour and 17 minutes before first pitch due to concerns of potential storms. When it began, a familiar face to the Quad Cities faithful stepped to the forefront.

Jared Dickey - a member of the River Bandits in 2024 until July 30, when he was packaged by the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Lucas Erceg - delivered a first-inning sacrifice fly off his former Tennessee teammate, Drew Beam, for a quick 1-0 Lansing lead.

That score stayed static due to Garland, who shut down the River Bandits for 20 outs on 80 pitches, striking out three while allowing just three hits and two walks.

Blaze Pontes recorded the final out of the seventh inning on one pitch, but then loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on a single and two walks. The Nuts called upon the Midwest League's leading closer, Mark Adamiak, who ended the threat with a strikeout and a groundout.

Dickey supplied insurance in the ninth, walloping an RBI triple off Jesus Rios and scoring on a Ryan Lasko RBI single.

Adamiak locked it down from there, stranding a walk in a scoreless bottom of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts for his league-leading 11th save.

Nate Nankil finished 3-for-4 and Lasko went 2-for-4 to aid the Nuts' offensive efforts.

Right-hander Steven Echavarria starts the second game of the six-game series, set for 7:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. local, against Bandits right-hander Josh Hansell.

Right-hander Steven Echavarria starts the second game of the six-game series, set for 7:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. local, against Bandits right-hander Josh Hansell.







