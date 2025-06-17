Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 l Game #64

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-33) at Dayton Dragons (20-43)

RH Ian Koenig (2-3, 6.08) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 4.85)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Dayton-Fort Wayne 2025 Season Series: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 4 (at Dayton: Dragons 3, TinCaps 3).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 4, Lake County 1. Dragons relievers Dylan Simmons, Joseph Menefee, Will Cannon, and Cody Adcock combined to toss six scoreless innings, allowing a combined total of two hits and one walk. The Dragons scored three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good, keyed by an RBI single by Peyton Stovall and a costly error by Lake County. Victor Acosta and Leo Balcazar each had two hits.

Series Recap at Lake County: Dayton won two of six games. The series was very closely-played with four one-run games, a two-run game, and a three-run game. Lake County outscored the Dragons 20-19 in the series (the 39 combined runs tied for the fewest in a six-game series this season for Dayton). The Dragons hit only .185 in the series but had an outstanding ERA of 2.84. Dayton stole only two bases in the series and hit only two home runs.

Team and Player Notes:

Dragons pitchers posted a team ERA of 2.84 in the series at Lake County, which ranked just .01 off the best-pitched series of the season for Dayton. The Dragons have produced an ERA of under 4.75 in only other series played so far in 2025 (April 8-13 vs. Fort Wayne: 2.83).

Over the last 10 games, the Dayton bullpen has posted a combined ERA of 3.40 (45 IP, 17 ER). However, eight of the 17 earned runs came in one game on June 8. With the exception of that game, the bullpen ERA in the other nine games is 2.04 (39.2 IP, 9 ER). The bullpen has allowed one run or less in six of the last 10 games.

Ariel Almonte over his last 11 games is 14 for 43 (.326) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI. Since June 3, Almonte ranks second in the MWL in extra base hits (8) while ranking fourth in slugging percentage (.674).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings, an ERA of 1.32. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is third in the MWL in ERA.

Luke Hayden among MWL pitchers with at least 45 innings pitched is eighth in the MWL in ERA at 2.85.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, June 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Harry Gustin (2-1, 2.29) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89)

Thursday, June 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Miguel Mendez (2-2, 2.42) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32)

Final game of First Half is Thursday. Second Half begins on Friday

Friday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 5.82) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85)

Saturday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (3-5, 2.73) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 3.98)

Sunday, June 22 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

