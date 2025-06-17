Balcazar Blasts Home Run on his Birthday to Help Dragons to 6-4 Win

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons matched a season high with three home runs and starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski allowed just one run in five innings to earn his first win as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-4 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a six-game series.

A crowd of 7,418 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District as the Dragons notched their second straight win.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne's Brandon Butterworth opened the game with a lead-off home run in the top of the first inning to put the TinCaps in front.

The Dragons battled back to take the lead in the third, plating three runs in the frame. Johnny Ascanio worked a long in a long plate appearance to begin the rally. Connor Burns singled to center moving Ascanio to second, and Victor Acosta's sacrifice advanced the runners to second and third. After Anthony Stephan was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, Yerlin Confidan grounded out to first base to bring in Ascanio and tie the game. The other runners advanced to second and third. Leo Balcazar then lined a hit to right field to drive in both Burns and Stephan to make it 3-1 Dragons.

In the fourth inning, Dayton's John Michael Faile belted a solo home run to left field, his ninth homer of the year, to make it 4-1. One batter later, Connor Burns blasted a solo homer to left to make it 5-1. The home run was Burns' eighth of the year. Then in the fifth inning, Leo Balcazar, on his 21st birthday, hit a solo home to left field, his sixth homer of the season, to put the Dragons in front, 6-1.

Fort Wayne scored two runs with two outs in the eighth inning to pull to within three runs at 6-3.

Dragons reliever Irvin Machuca entered the game to pitch the ninth and opened the inning with a strikeout. The next hitter, Ethan Long connected on a solo home run to right field to make it 6-4. Machuca picked up another strikeout for the second out of the inning before issuing back-to-back walks to put the tying runs on base. But Machuca struck out Braedon Karpathios on a high 95 mph fastball to end the game and earn his second save.

Balcazar enjoyed the night as he turned 21.

"I felt special because it's my birthday, but I'm working a lot, I'm really proud...it feels awesome. I feel like a really, really good man right now because I am 21, but you know, same guy."

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (1-4) worked five good innings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Brody Jessee replaced Serwinowski to start the sixth and worked three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dragons had seven hits. Balcazar had two hits and three runs batted in. Burns also had two hits.

Notes: The Dragons matched a season high for most home runs in a game with three. They also had three homers in a game on May 27 against West Michigan.

The Midwest League's First Half season concludes on Thursday night. The win-loss records for all teams will clear to 0-0 prior to Friday night's games as the Second Half season begins.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-43) host Fort Wayne (30-34) in the second game of the series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89) will start for Dayton as the Dragons try for their first three-game winning streak of 2025. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







