Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (June 17-22)

June 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, June 17 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, June 18 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, June 19 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, June 20 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, June 21 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, June 22 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Adam Serwinowski

- Wednesday: Jose Montero

- Thursday: Nestor Lorant

- Friday: Luke Hayden

- Saturday: Brian Edgington

- Sunday: Adam Serwinowski

On the Field: This homestand, Fort Wayne visits Dayton for the second and final time during the 2025 regular season. The teams last met at Day Air Ballpark for a six-game series between April 8-13. Each team took three games in the set. The Dragons visited Fort Wayne for a six-game series between April 29-May 4. The TinCaps took five of the six contests.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 17

National Anthem Performer: Gem City Chorus

Wednesday, June 18

National Anthem Performer: Centerville Community Chorus

Thursday, June 19

National Anthem Performer: Kettering Fairmont High School Choir

Retirement Village People

Friday, June 20

National Anthem Performer: Melissa Harrell

Honor Guard: Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association

Princess Jade

Star Wars characters

Saturday, June 21

National Anthem Performer: Hailey Sparks

Honor Guard: Knights of Columbus

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Possum Creek Ramblers

Boonshoft Meet the Animals

Sunday, June 22

National Anthem Performer: Katarina Lagodzinski

Honor Guard: Miamisburg Post 165 Combined Honor Guard

Retirement Village People

4 Paws

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, June 17:

Dragons Hometown Heroes Program presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. On Tuesday, the Dragons will recognize the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Military and Family Readiness Center as our Hometown Heroes.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, June 18:

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. 8-year-old Kashani will be recognized on the field Wednesday during a special inning break. Kashani, her family, and support team will be taken onto the field and Kashani will make a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Kashani was recently diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and learning to navigate a new way of life. Come help celebrate her journey.

Thursday, June 19:

Dragons Recycling Bin Initiative Night presented by Montgomery County Environmental Services

Thursday is the first of two Recycling Bin Initiative Nights during 2025. Participants can visit the RBI tent behind Lawn D throughout the game to receive their RBI gifts. To sign up and learn more about the Recycling Bin Initiative, visit daytondragons.com/rbi.

Friday, June 20:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, June 21:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, June 22:

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military and Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Staff Sergeant Dan Shroyer, a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Ohio National Guard, and United States Army Reserve will be recognized for his service on Sunday.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







